Violent clashes break out at Temple Mount

Violent clashes broke out at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on Friday, the last day of Ramadan Initial reports indicated several injuries, including three police officers, and a number of Palestinians during the riots.

Border Police officers closed off Damascus Gate in the Old City in an attempt to regain control of the situation.

Violent clashes taking place at the Temple Mount between Palestinians and Israel police officers pic.twitter.com/IjlphjV04w May 7, 2021

"Police troops began using riot control measures a while ago, in an attempt to restore order after violent riots broke out at the Temple Mount, during which hundreds of suspects started throwing rocks, bottles and other items towards our forces," a police statement read.





Clashes broke out between worshipers and security forces on the scene of the Temple Mount, where tens of thousands of Muslim worshipers gathered to mark the last Friday prayers of the Ramadan.

Earlier, a video published by KAN News showed worshipers News showed worshipers waving Hamas flags at the Temple Mount.

