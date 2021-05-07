The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Violent clashes break out at Temple Mount

Border Police officers closed off Damascus Gate in the Old City in an attempt to regain control of the situation.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 7, 2021 21:16
Israeli border police clash with Palestinians outside Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, April 15, 2021. (photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)
(photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)
Violent clashes broke out at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on Friday, the last day of Ramadan
Initial reports indicated several injuries, including three police officers, and a number of Palestinians during the riots.
Border Police officers closed off Damascus Gate in the Old City in an attempt to regain control of the situation. 

"Police troops began using riot control measures a while ago, in an attempt to restore order after violent riots broke out at the Temple Mount, during which hundreds of suspects started throwing rocks, bottles and other items towards our forces," a police statement read. 

Clashes broke out between worshipers and security forces on the scene of the Temple Mount, where tens of thousands of Muslim worshipers gathered to mark the last Friday prayers of the Ramadan. 
Earlier, a video published by KAN News showed worshipers waving Hamas flags at the Temple Mount.
Israel Police and IDF had sent reinforcements to the capital in preparation for the fourth and final Friday prayers of the month of Ramadan on the Temple Mount and closed several streets in the area. 


Tags Israel Police ramadan riot
