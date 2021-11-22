Bank of Israel keeps benchmark interest rate at 0.1% as inflation eases

The Bank of Israel held its benchmark interest rate at 0.1% for a 13th straight policy meeting on Monday, amid easing inflation pressures and slowing economic growth.

All 16 economists polled by Reuters had said they expected the monetary policy committee to keep rates steady after doing so ever since cutting them from 0.25% at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The next rates move is widely expected to be a rate increase in 2022 or 2023.

Israel's inflation rate dipped to 2.3% in October from an eight-year peak of 2.5% in September to remain above the midpoint of the government's 1%-3% annual target range.

At the same time, a rapid COVID-19 vaccination roll-out in which 44% of Israelis have received a third booster shot has led to an economic rebound, with the country largely free of virus-related restrictions. However, the economy grew an annualized 2.4% in the third quarter from the prior three months after growth of 13.7% in the second quarter.