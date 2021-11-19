The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Coronavirus in Israel: R rate back at 1

The reproduction rate or “R” represents the number of people a sick person will infect.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: NOVEMBER 19, 2021 09:41

Updated: NOVEMBER 19, 2021 10:25
Empty beds in the intensive care unit at the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on October 14, 2021. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Empty beds in the intensive care unit at the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on October 14, 2021.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
The country’s COVID-19 reproduction rate has hit one, meaning that the virus is no longer in decline, according to data released Friday morning by the Health Ministry.
The reproduction rate or “R” represents the number of people a sick person will infect. When the R is at 0.8 or below, health experts understand that morbidity is waning.
The R has been on the incline since this time last month. It held at 0.73 on October 20, reached 0.88 on November 4, before rising to one.
Coronavirus cases in Israel had been going down over the past few months since Israel launched its third shot campaign.
More than four million Israelis have received a booster.
Medical staff receive their third COVID-19 vaccine shot at Meir Medical Center in Kefar Sava, August 13, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90) Medical staff receive their third COVID-19 vaccine shot at Meir Medical Center in Kefar Sava, August 13, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
However, this week numbers started to creep up once again.
Whereas last week the average number of new daily cases was 443, this past week the average was 490.
Health experts have said that it is too early to consider any shifts as a fifth wave and that the fourth wave never really ended. The hope is that vaccinating children five to 11, which was approved early this week by the Health Ministry, will help keep infection levels in check.
The children’s vaccines have not yet arrived in the country, but are expected in the coming days.
On Friday morning, the Health Ministry reported 467 new cases of the virus. Some 126 patients were hospitalized in serious condition, including 87 who were intubated.
The death toll stood at 8,154.


