Be’er Ya’acov's changes from regional council to city

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 8, 2021 10:02
Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked has announced on Sunday she will change Be’er Ya’acov's municipal status from regional council to city.
Be’er Ya’acov, which has a population of around 28,000 as of 2021, is expected to triple its population in the coming years as major urban renewal programs are currently in development.
"I was thrilled to phone Nissim Gozlan [Be’er Ya’acov Regional Council Head] and inform him he is now a mayor!" said Interior Minister Shaked in the announcement.
"Be’er Ya’acov is a strong regional council which contributes a great deal to the country's efforts to mitigate the housing crisis," Shaked added. 
Shaked tweeted on Sunday morning, offering her congratulations to Be’er Ya’acov.

 
