Be’er Ya’acov's changes from regional council to city

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked has announced on Sunday she will change Be’er Ya’acov's municipal status from regional council to city.
Be’er Ya’acov, which has a population of around 28,000 as of 2021, is expected to triple its population in the coming years as major urban renewal programs are currently in development.
"I was thrilled to phone Nissim Gozlan [Be’er Ya’acov Regional Council Head] and inform him he is now a mayor!" said Interior Minister Shaked in the announcement.
"Be’er Ya’acov is a strong regional council which contributes a great deal to the country's efforts to mitigate the housing crisis," Shaked added.
Shaked tweeted on Sunday morning, offering her congratulations to Be’er Ya’acov.
התקשרתי לניסים גוזלן לבשר לו שמעתה הוא ראש עיר!— איילת שקד Ayelet Shaked (@Ayelet__Shaked) August 8, 2021
באר יעקב הפכה לדוגמא לרשות חזקה שקלטה מגורים ותרמה רבות להתמודדות עם משבר הדיור, הצליחה לבסס את עצמה מבחינת כלכלית ביחס לגידול האוכלוסיה בהובלת ראש העיר שלקח אותה צעד קדימה ודאג לפיתוחה ושגשוגה.
מזל טוב לעיר באר יעקב.