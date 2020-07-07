Beitar Illit mayor against lockdown: Will turn us into a COVID-19 hotspot

Beitar Illit Mayor Meir Rubinstein spoke out against the decision of the Health Ministry to place the city under lockdown due to the high numbers of coronavirus patients in it.



"I am totally against the lockdown," he said, "it will not be of any use and will only turn the city into a virus hostspot," the sister publication of The Jerusalem Post, Maariv, reported on Tuesday night.



Rubinstein argued that the city has a plan to evacuate patients out of the city but the Health Ministry objects to it because it works "with sanctions and restrictions."