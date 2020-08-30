The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Belarus revokes accreditations of foreign journalists covering protests

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 30, 2020 02:21
Belarus has revoked the accreditations of some journalists working for foreign media and covering anti-government protests that erupted after a disputed presidential election, news organizations and a journalist association said on Saturday.
The accreditations, issued by the Foreign Ministry, were revoked for 17 journalists including a video journalist and a photographer from Reuters, two from the BBC and four from Radio Liberty, the Belarusian Association of Journalists said.Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anatoly Glaz could not be reached for comment.
A Reuters spokesperson said in a statement that Reuters journalists had been stripped of their accreditation, adding "We are not aware of any acts by our Belarus journalists that might warrant loss of accreditation."
"We hope the authorities will reinstate their credentials to ensure our journalists can continue to deliver independent, unbiased news in the public interest," the spokesperson said.
Trump says he will likely visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, following unrest
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/30/2020 01:30 AM
36 new coronavirus cases in Gaza, 257 total infections
Dozens of Breslov Haredi Jews protest in Jerusalem
IDF thwarts attempted infiltration along Lebanon-Israel border
Rocket falls inside Baghdad's Green Zone, no casualties
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/30/2020 12:06 AM
254 IDF servicemembers diagnosed with coronavirus
Norway's Alexander Kristoff wins Tour de France first stage
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/29/2020 08:43 PM
Women march through Belarusian capital calling for Lukashenko to resign
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/29/2020 08:38 PM
Ashkenazi: UAE cancelling economic boycott of Israel is an important step
Israel to declare UAE a 'green state' - report
Belarus revokes licenses of foreign media journalists covering protests
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/29/2020 06:37 PM
Qatari envoy discussed options for reducing Gaza-Israel tensions - report
Czech Senate speaker leaves for Taiwan visit, angering China
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/29/2020 06:13 PM
Incendiary balloons cause 23 fires in southern Israel
Azerbaijan accuses Moscow of arming Armenia since July clashes
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/29/2020 05:20 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by