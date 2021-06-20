Ben-Gurion let 2,832 people into Israel without COVID-19 tests on Friday

Some 2,832 people, about half of the passengers which entered Israel last Friday, did not undergo their required the coronavirus tests after heavy congestion led to the collapse of the coronavirus testing systems at Ben Gurion Airport, Walla News reported on Sunday.The report claims that due to the inability to perform tests on the masses of people and the increased urgency towards the beginning of Shabbat, it was decided to exempt from examination vaccinated passengers who returned from countries low coronavirus morbidity levels. According to estimates, the details of the exempt passengers were not written down, and they were not summoned for an inspection even after the end of Shabbat.