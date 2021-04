In response to his departure, head of Otzma Yehudit, MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, said that Tibi harmed the memory of the survivors and the victims.

"We are talking about a terror supporter who shouldn't be in Israel's Knesset. Every minute that Tibi is present, he spits in the face of the Jewish nation and the millions who perished," he exclaimed.

Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi left a Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony on Thursday.