Ben-Gvir moves his office to Sheikh Jarrah amid tensions

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 6, 2021 19:18
Otzma Yehudit head Itamar Ben-Gvir announced that he is setting up office in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah on Sunday. 

Otzma Yehudit head Itamar Ben-Gvir setting up his office in Sheikh Jarrah, May 6, 2021. (Credit: COURTESY) 
The head of Islamic Jihad is expected to make announcements at 8 p.m. regarding the last Friday of Ramadan, according to unconfirmed reports. 
Earlier in the day, the High Court of Justice pushed off a deal that would settle the legal battle between four families residing in the area and the Nahalat Shimon Company. 
Should they rule in favor of the families, they will be allowed to remain in their homes. 
Otherwise, they will relinquish ownership of their property to Nahalat Shimon. 
At the court meeting on Sunday, Justice Daphne Barak-Erez asked the company and the four Palestinian families to compromise and find a solution, explaining that she believed that the two sides “are not so far apart.”
According to a lawyer representing the families, they had not rejected a potential compromise where the final resolution of the dispute could be postponed by their temporary agreement to pay rent in the meantime.
