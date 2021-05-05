Court to hear Thursday if Sheikh Jarrah compromise reached

The latest twist in the Sheikh Jarrah land ownership dispute that has captured the attention of Hamas and the European Union and which has been one of the tinderbox issues in east Jerusalem, is set to return to High Court of Justice on Thursday.

Four east Jerusalem Palestinian families who are fighting against possible eviction appealed to the HCJ to overturn two local and district court rulings which upheld the ownership rights of the Nahalat Shimon company that wants to develop the areas for Jewish families.

At a HCJ hearing on Sunday, Justice Daphne Barak-Erez asked both Nahalat Shimon company and the four Palestinian families to find a compromise solution, explaining that she believed that the two sides "are not so far apart."

But it's expected that they will tell the court that Thursday that no such solution was possible. At that point, the High Court of Justice will have to decide whether to accept the appeal of the Sheikh Jarrah families or allow for them to be evicted.

Hamas has already warned Israel that it would renew its rocket fire against it should the families be thrown out. European countries have asked the government to interfere and halt any actions against the families. The Palestinian Authority has turned tot the International Criminal and requested that it recognize the eviction of the Palestinian families as a war crime.

The United Nations has also spoken out in support of the families.

Left wing NGO that have supported the families such as Peace Now and Ir Amim, have warned that this case could set a precedent for the remainder of the 30 families and allow for all of them to be evicted.

Demonstrations in support of the families this week turned violent, with 12 Palestinians injured since Sunday in clashes with police, of which, three required hospital treatment.

Police said Palestinian protesters have thrown rocks and firebombs at them during the demonstrations

The four families among a group of 30 families which had been residents of Jaffa and Haifa but who had fled their homes during the 1948 War of Independence.

Jordan which ruled east Jerusalem and the West Bank from 1948 to 1967 together with the United Nations offered the families homes in the Sheikh Jarah neighborhood in exchange for their agreement to relinquish their refugee status. But the property registration process was never completed and the land remained registered to the two Jewish organizations that had owned it prior to 1948.

To help the Palestinian families Jordan last month provided the PA with information to bolster the families claim of ownership.

Both the lower and district courts, however, have upheld the ownership claim of Nahalat Shimon, which purchased the property from the former Jewish owners.

Sheik Jarrah's residents are overwhelmingly Palestinian, but the neighborhood also contains Jewish residents and is located near a site revered by religious Jews as the tomb of an ancient high priest, Simon the Just.

Reuters contributed to this report.