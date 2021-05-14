Bennett calls for military enforcements for city of Lod

After touring the city and seeing the damage, Bennett called for the government to send police or military reinforcements.

"Where I stand right now there is live fire coming from the rooftops aimed at the Jewish residents. This is an immediate endangerment of life," Bennett said at the conclusion of his visit.

"Every night is worse than the one before. I call on the government to bring significant forces here now to protect the lives of the residents, otherwise we will lose people." The comments come after Bennett stepped down from joining the Left's anti-Netanyahu coalition on Thursday to do ensuing Jewish and Arab violence.

