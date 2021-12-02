Bennett calls on world powers to halt Iran nuclear talks

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the nuclear talks being conducted between Iran and world powers in Vienna on Thursday, with Blinken updating Bennett about the talks.

Bennett stressed that Iran is conducting "nuclear blackmail" as a negotiation tactic and called on world powers to immediately halt the talks and take strict steps against Iran.

On Wednesday, the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that Iran started the process of enriching uranium to 20% purity with advanced centrifuges at its Fordow facility, which is buried inside a mountain.

Iran fed uranium hexafluoride feedstock enriched to up to 5% into a cascade, or cluster, of 166 IR-6 centrifuges at Fordow to enrich it further to up to 20%, the IAEA stated.

The conversation with Blinken was long and difficult, and was about 90% about Iran, an Israeli official said.

RALLYING AGAINST the Iran nuclear deal on Capitol Hill in Washington, 2015. (credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)

“The prime minister addressed the ongoing and provocative violations of Iran in the nuclear field that are happening at the same as the negotiations,” the source emphasized. “The answer is not to give in to extortion but rather to make the Iranians pay an immediate price for their blackmail.”

Bennett expressed opposition to lifting sanctions from Iran, particularly in the framework of an interim agreement, that would allow a massive flow of funds to the regime in Tehran.

Israel opposes the JCPOA because it insufficiently limited Iran’s uranium enrichment, and, in fact, legitimizes further enrichment after the agreement expires, which paves the way for an eventual nuclear bomb. In addition, the JCPOA did not address Iran’s other malign actions in the region.

But worse than the JCPOA, Israeli officials say, would be an interim deal that would barely restrict Iran’s nuclear program. Iran has repeatedly said it will only negotiate the lifting of all post-JCPOA US sanctions and not the nuclear issue.

As such, Jerusalem has grown increasingly concerned that the US is considering such an agreement, which some diplomats have called “less for less,” to have the US lift some sanctions in exchange for Iran freezing – not rolling back – its nuclear program, which has advanced far beyond the JCPOA’s restrictions.

Also on Wednesday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)-affiliated Tasnim News Agency reported that the European parties in the Vienna talks have called for an immediate end to the current round of talks, while the Iranian team "prefers to continue the talks as long as necessary."

Haaretz reported on Wednesday that Biden administration officials had stated that the current round of talks would end on either Thursday or Friday.

In that vein, an Iranian diplomat said on Wednesday that his team will not work under “artificial deadlines” in nuclear talks even as Europeans have pressed for the Islamic Republic to demonstrate its seriousness in the coming days.

Iran, “stands prepared to continue intensive talks as long as needed, [but] it will not be ready to sacrifice its principled demands and the Iranian nation’s rights for mere artificial deadlines or time tables,” a source on Iran’s negotiating team source told Iranian state media Press TV on Wednesday.

“The Islamic Republic has come to Vienna with full seriousness and is negotiating with transparent demands and proposals,” the source stated.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian tweeted on Wednesday night that the talks in Vienna were "proceeding with seriousness," with the removal of sanctions being the fundamental priority. The foreign minister stressed that a "good deal" was within reach "if the West shows good will."





Expert talks are continuing too.

In daily contact with top negotiator

Iranian media reported on Thursday that the Iranian delegation in Vienna had presented the world powers with two documents stating Iran's views concerning lifting sanctions and nuclear issues on Wednesday night, despite to earlier statements by Iranian officials denying that nuclear issues would be discussed in this round of talks and would only be about lifting sanctions.

According to Fars News Agency, Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani stated that the other side should review the documents and prepare for talks and negotiations based on the texts.

The reports did not mention what the two documents stated regarding Iran's positions.

Iran and world powers reconvened in Vienna on Monday to negotiate a return to compliance with the JCPOA for the first time in over five months, with discussions about lifting US sanctions on Tuesday and for a working group on nuclear issues to meet Wednesday. The American and Iranian teams were in separate rooms in Palais Coburg, because Iran refuses to negotiate directly with the US.

The Security Cabinet is set to meet on Sunday afternoon amid Israel's concerns about the talks in Vienna. Israeli officials have warned that Iran is stalling while it continues to advance its nuclear program, calling for stronger action to deter Iran.

In November, the Institute for Science and International Security (ISIS) reported that Iran has enough enriched uranium hexafluoride (UF6) in the form of near 20% and 60% enriched uranium to produce enough weapon-grade uranium for a nuclear weapon in as little as three weeks. In just two months more, Iran could produce enough weapon-grade uranium to produce a second weapon.

Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.