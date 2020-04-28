The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Bennett: Enemies of Israel have not reconciled with its existence

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 28, 2020 15:08
Outgoing Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday afternoon that "we have not yet reached the moment in which the enemies of Israel are reconciled with the existence of a Jewish state in the land of Israel."
"Unfortunately, I cannot promise that this will happen in our generation," he continued. "Even in these days, the Iranian regime... is working to try and harm the State of Israel and its citizens. Only this I can promise: The State of Israel will never place its security in the hands of others."He further explained that "we have moved from curbing Iran's establishment in Syria, to pushing it away from there, and we will not stop. We will not allow more strategic threats to grow beyond our borders without taking action. IDF soldiers and their commanders are confident and determined, and with God's help, we will win."
Police arrest seven Beit Shemesh residents for illegal gathering
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/28/2020 03:21 PM
Russia committed to diplomatic process in Libya after Haftar power grab
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/28/2020 02:50 PM
WHO warns of supply disruptions in coronavirus crisis
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/28/2020 02:48 PM
Russia reports record daily rises in new coronavirus cases and deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/28/2020 02:46 PM
Israel's coronavirus death toll rises to 208, 8,006 active cases reported
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/28/2020 02:45 PM
Iran's coronavirus death toll rises by 71 to 5,877
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/28/2020 02:44 PM
US coronavirus cases approach 1 million, one-third of global infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/28/2020 02:42 PM
Spain's daily coronavirus death toll falls to 301
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/28/2020 02:41 PM
665 tickets given by police to people breaking coronavirus restrictions
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/28/2020 02:33 PM
Hezbollah head Nasrallah to speak on Friday at 9:30 p.m.
Man investigated for allegedly sexually abusing coworker for four years
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/28/2020 01:20 PM
COVID-19 deaths in England and Wales 35% higher than early stats showed
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/28/2020 12:13 PM
Indonesia reports 415 new coronavirus cases, eight deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/28/2020 12:05 PM
Malaysia reports 31 new coronavirus cases, one death
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/28/2020 12:02 PM
Philippines nears 8,000 coronavirus infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/28/2020 11:19 AM
