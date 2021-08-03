Bennett: Iran’s days of igniting the Middle East are over

Iran can no longer continue its aggression with impunity, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned on a visit to the IDF Northern Command on Monday.

“Iran knows the price we exact from anyone threatening our security,” he said. “The Iranians need to understand that they cannot sit peacefully in Tehran and ignite the whole Middle East from there. That is over.”

The increase in the defense budget, as part of the state budget the cabinet passed on Sunday, is a reflection of Israel’s seriousness about investing in countering the Iranian threat, the prime insisted said.



PM NAFTALI BENNET at situation assessment meeting with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi and senior IDF officials on Israel's northern border, August 3, 2021

Bennett’s remarks came several days after Iran launched a suicide drone attack one the Mercer Street , an Israeli-managed ship, killing a Romanian and a British national. The US, UK and Romania said they are certain Iran was behind the attack and that they will work on a response.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

The prime minister spoke of Israeli efforts to bring the international community to its side against Iran, including by sharing the intelligence showing Iran was the perpetrator, but added that “at the same time, we know how to act alone.”



PM Naftali Bennet and Northern Command commander Maj. -Gen. Amir Baram, on Israel's northern border, August 3, 2021



Bennett also criticized the European Union for sending Enrique Mora, the EU coordinator in Iran nuclear talks and deputy secretary-general of the European External Action Services, the EU's foreign ministry, to attend incoming Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's inauguration this week.

“Raisi is the most extreme Iranian president so far, and it’s a stiff competition,” Bennett said. “I call on the European Union: you cannot talk about human rights while honoring a murderer, a hangman, who killed hundreds of dissidents.”

The new Iranian president has been nicknamed “the Butcher of Tehran,” because of the former judge’s role in the execution of thousands of Iranian dissidents, which earned him US sanctions for human rights violations and war crimes charges in Sweden.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lior Haiat said “the decision of the European Union to send a senior representative to the swearing-in ceremony of the ‘Butcher of Tehran’ is puzzling and shows poor judgment.”

Calling the attack on the Mercer Street an act of state-sponsored terror, Haiat said EU attendance at Raisi’s swearing in “gives legitimacy to the Iranian attack and the policy of aggression of the ayatollahs’ government.”

Former EU high representative for foreign affairs Federica Mogherini attended the inauguration of Iran's departing president, Hassan Rouhani.

However, the current ceremony is taking place after a nearly two-months break from indirect negotiations between Iran and the US to return to the 2015 nuclear deal

Mora's visit to Iran is meant in part to break the impasse and revive the talks, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The EU also condemned the attack on the Mercer Street on Monday night, but did not mention Iran in its statement, saying only that it “takes note” of the US, UK and Israeli assessment and that the attack is “unacceptable.”