New budget will add NIS 1b. to help the poor, and disabled

Israel's new budget will increase the Welfare Ministry's budget by a billion shekels to NIS 10b. Hundreds of millions of shekels will be added for much-needed welfare programs after Israel has been without a budget for more than three years.

"The significant addition to the budget will allow us to implement many plans that have been waiting for the budget, and to formulate new plans for many populations in need of social services assistance," said Sigal Moran, director-general of the Welfare and Social Services Ministry. "The Corona crisis presented us with the significant challenge of addressing a larger population than the one that received services from us before the crisis."

Some NIS 105 million will be added to the budget for combatting domestic violence, allowing the Welfare Ministry to construct new dormitories for battered women and men, as well as improving the time needed for the ministry to take on new cases.

Another NIS 100 million will be added to the country's food security program, allowing tens of thousands of poor households to be added to a pilot program guaranteeing sustenance for needy families.

Some NIS 230 million will be set aside for renovating welfare dormitories and offices, as well as constructing new ones.

NIS 60 million will be added to develop services for senior citizens to prevent loneliness. NIS 75 million will be given for people with disabilities, increasing benefit payments for families and providing additional services.NIS 60 million will be added to develop services for senior citizens to prevent loneliness.

NIS 40 million will be added to programs that protect social workers, NIS 42 million will be allocated for youth at risk, and

NIS 300 million will be allotted for Holocaust survivors, which will provide Israel's estimated 117,000 survivors with an extra NIS 2,500 per year in stipends. Many of Israel's Holocaust survivors currently live under the poverty line.

In addition, the Finance Ministry and the Construction and Housing Ministry released a plan Monday that will provide new public housing options for needy populations. The plan will include the purchase of 1,700 new apartments for public housing by 2023 and the construction of 3,000 housing units for senior citizens, to be financed with the assistance of the Jewish Agency. At least 200 families will also be eligible for ten-year long-term rental agreements in public housing in four cities under the "Safe Rent" pilot program, which will be implemented by a developer in conjunction with the Housing Ministry.

"I am proud that after years of efforts to replenish the public housing stock in the State of Israel, we have succeeded in bringing a total of 4,700 new housing units in public housing for the weakest people in our society," said Construction and Housing Minister Ze'ev Elkin. A separate housing plan will be issued in the coming days to address the nation's housing shortage, a Finance Ministry spokesperson added.