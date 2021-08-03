The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

New budget will add NIS 1b. to help the poor, and disabled

The new state budget will provide millions of shekels for survivors of domestic violence, those with disabilities, food security, welfare dormitories, senior citizens, Holocaust survivors, and more.

By ZEV STUB  
AUGUST 3, 2021 13:54
A disabled person (illustrative) (photo credit: REUTERS)
A disabled person (illustrative)
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Israel's new budget will increase the Welfare Ministry's budget by a billion shekels to NIS 10b. Hundreds of millions of shekels will be added for much-needed welfare programs after Israel has been without a budget for more than three years.
"The significant addition to the budget will allow us to implement many plans that have been waiting for the budget, and to formulate new plans for many populations in need of social services assistance," said Sigal Moran, director-general of the Welfare and Social Services Ministry. "The Corona crisis presented us with the significant challenge of addressing a larger population than the one that received services from us before the crisis."
Some NIS 105 million will be added to the budget for combatting domestic violence, allowing the Welfare Ministry to construct new dormitories for battered women and men, as well as improving the time needed for the ministry to take on new cases.
Another NIS 100 million will be added to the country's food security program, allowing tens of thousands of poor households to be added to a pilot program guaranteeing sustenance for needy families.
Some NIS 230 million will be set aside for renovating welfare dormitories and offices, as well as constructing new ones.
NIS 75 million will be given for people with disabilities, increasing benefit payments for families and providing additional services. 
NIS 60 million will be added to develop services for senior citizens to prevent loneliness.
NIS 40 million will be added to programs that protect social workers, NIS 42 million will be allocated for youth at risk, and
NIS 300 million will be allotted for Holocaust survivors, which will provide Israel's estimated 117,000 survivors with an extra NIS 2,500 per year in stipends. Many of Israel's Holocaust survivors currently live under the poverty line.  
In addition, the Finance Ministry and the Construction and Housing Ministry released a plan Monday that will provide new public housing options for needy populations. The plan will include the purchase of 1,700 new apartments for public housing by 2023 and the construction of 3,000 housing units for senior citizens, to be financed with the assistance of the Jewish Agency. At least 200 families will also be eligible for ten-year long-term rental agreements in public housing in four cities under the "Safe Rent" pilot program, which will be implemented by a developer in conjunction with the Housing Ministry.
"I am proud that after years of efforts to replenish the public housing stock in the State of Israel, we have succeeded in bringing a total of 4,700 new housing units in public housing for the weakest people in our society," said Construction and Housing Minister Ze'ev Elkin. A separate housing plan will be issued in the coming days to address the nation's housing shortage, a Finance Ministry spokesperson added.


Tags Budget Finance Ministry Holocaust survivors poverty in israel people with disabilities Welfare Ministry
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs an Olympics-sized change - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Dore Gold

Israel's Jordan policy misrepresented in the press - opinion

 By DORE GOLD
Susan Hattis Rolef

Another round of corona hysteria - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern

Enlarging Rabbinical Judges Selection Committee boosts standing - opinion

 By ELAZAR STERN
Michael Eisenberg

The relationship between hi-tech and real-estate - opinion

 By MICHAEL EISENBERG
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by