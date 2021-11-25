Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with the family of Hisham al-Sayed, an Israeli citizen who is being held in the Gaza Strip by terrorist organization Hamas since crossing into Gaza in 2015.

The meeting was scheduled as an update by the prime minister to the families of captives regarding the negotiations for their release.

Yaron Blum, the government’s chief negotiator for the release of hostages, was also present at the meeting, as was National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata.

Bennett assured the family that he is personally committed to returning the captives from Gaza and that his door is always open to them.