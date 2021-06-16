Bennett meets Kohavi for first security assessment as Prime Minister

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi on Wednesday afternoon for his first official status assessment in the new role.
At the meeting, the two discussed the operational situation and the security challenges on their agenda, as well as the lessons learned from Operation Guardian of the Walls.
Prime Minister Bennett informed the chief of staff that the decision to extend his term for a fourth year, following the recommendation of Defense Minister Benny Gantz, will be submitted to the cabinet for approval as soon as possible.
