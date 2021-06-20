The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Bennett, Netanyahu attend memorial service for 2014 Gaza War - Watch

Bennett's speech was interrupted by one of those present in the audience, Meir Turgeman - a bereaved father, who criticized him for his role as a cabinet member during Protective Edge.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 20, 2021 18:32
former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses attendees at memorial service for Yoni Netanyahu at Mount Herzl, June 16 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses attendees at memorial service for Yoni Netanyahu at Mount Herzl, June 16 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The state memorial service for the victims of the 2014 Gaza War, also known as Operation Protective Edge, was held on Sunday at the State Memorial Hall on Mount Herzl.
Attendees included Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, outgoing president Reuven (Ruby) Rivlin and incoming President Isaac Herzog.
The first speaker was President Reuven Rivlin, who said, "Our enemy is a cruel, extremist terrorist organization that does not pay attention to the welfare of the people of Gaza. It holds them hostage."
"Not anymore!" Rivlin exclaimed. "Gone are the days when Hamas opened fire and decided when it will be silent. When necessary, the IDF will strike our enemies with a hard and decisive blow."
"Terrorist organizations must understand that whoever opens fire on us will absorb the fire of our forces with determination and responsibility," Rivlin added.
"It is the responsibility of the State of Israel to protect its residents," Rivlin said. "We are committed to returning the bodies of IDF soldiers [Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul] as well as the citizens Avera Mengistu and Hisham a-Sayed, who are being held captive by Hamas."
He told the families that "You have paid the most expensive and painful price. There is no cure for your pain. Seven years ago, while the country was on fire in Operation Protective Edge - the operation that changed your life and turned your world from end to end - I entered my mission on behalf of the citizens of Israel."
"I visited your homes. I got to know your loved ones only after they were gone. You told me about them. About their loves and their dreams. Together we watched pictures and videos. And I swore then to sanctify their memory," Rivlin concluded.
He was followed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who before the start of his speech was interrupted by one of those present in the audience, Meir Turgeman - a bereaved father, who criticized him for his role as a cabinet member during Protective Edge.
"Why did you enter Gaza, why did you not bomb from the air? You are among those who pushed Netanyahu to enter Gaza," Turgeman also erupted at the sight of opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, shouting towards him that "My son was killed because of you!"
"Our position is clear, our rivalry is not with the population of Gaza, and we do not hate those who are being held hostage by a terrorist organization," Bennett said at the beginning of his speech.
"We will not tolerate this slow drip of violence. Our patience has run out, the residents of the Gaza Strip are not second class citizens. "Our shift and our commitment is where we sent the boys in. We will work resolutely, so we can say and boys are back to their limits," Bennett said.
"We will do our best to bring them home," Bennett said of the kidnapped citizens and the bodies of Goldin and Shaul. "Now it is our shift and our commitment, we were there when we sent the boys inside. We will act resolutely so that we can one day again say that the boys have returned to their borders, "Bennett said.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Gaza Naftali Bennett isaac herzog operation protective edge Reuven Rivlin
