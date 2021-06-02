Bennett proposes Shaked leads judicial committee followed by Michaeli

Yamina leader Naftali Bennett proposed a compromise proposal in which there will be a rotation for the committee responsible for appointing judges, according to Israeli media.MK Ayelet Shaked would be first in the rotation followed by Labor chairman Merav Michaeli.Shaked said that she would agree to such a compromise, however, Michaeli has not yet responded.Shaked will serve during Bennett's tenure as prime minister, while Michaeli would take up the position during Yesh Atid Party leader Yair Lapid's term.