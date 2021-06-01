Right-wing activists to set up protest tent by Ayelet Shaked's house

A new "Orange Tent" is planned to be set up in front of MK Ayelet Shaked's house, as protesters demonstrate against the upcoming unity government. The orange color is used as a reference to the color used by Israelis who were forcibly removed from Gush Katif in Gaza during Ariel Sharon's time as prime minister in 2005. According to the organizers of this exhibit claim that Yamina's Naftali Bennett and Shaked have "betrayed the values of the right" and that it is similar to how Sharon acted in the past. They have also said that Shraon's action were the catalyst for her joining the political world. Various right-wing activists are expected to visit this tent to express their opinion on Yamina's actions. Yamina leader Naftali Bennett delivered his long-awaited announcement on Sunday that he would join a government with Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid and seek to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This decision was met by a backlash from most other right-wing parties. By instruction of Israeli police, Knesset Officer Yoav Griff announced on Sunday evening that Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked will receive a private security detail.
