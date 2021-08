Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's flight to Washington ahead of his long-awaited meeting with US President Joe Biden has been delayed due to a protest of around 100 El Al employees at Ben-Gurion Airport. Bennett has arrived at the airport and the flight with commence as scheduled.

El Al employees protesting near where Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's plane is supposed to take off for his anticipated visit to the US. (credit: Lahav Harkov)