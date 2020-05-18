Benny Gantz appoints Amir Eshel as new Defense Ministry Director-General

Maj.-Gen.(Res.) Amir Eshel will take over as Defense Ministry Director-General, taking over from Maj. Gen. (Res.) Udi Adam after four years, Defense Minister Lt.-Gen.(ret.) Benny Gantz announced Monday.Adam was appointed to the position in May 2016 by then-Defense Minister Brig.-Gen. (res.) Moshe Boogie Ya'alon. He served under three other Defense Ministers, Avigdor Lieberman, Benjamin Netanyahu, and Naftali Bennett. During his tenure, he implemented, for the first time in the history of the Defense Ministry, a 10-year multi-year R&D program in the fields of satellites, foreign relations, infrastructure, support for Israeli procurement, and more. He also completed the privatization of Israel Aerospace Industries and led moves to strengthen and maintain Israel’s defense industries, under the Memorandum of Understanding with the United States.During his tenure, Israel's defense exports reached a peak of more than $9 billion and saw saw more than NIS 100 billion for procurement from Israeli industries and suppliers (an average of NIS 25 billion a year)."I end four years with the fulfillment of many projects that have contributed to the security of the State of Israel and continue to strengthen the IDF,” Adam said. “I thank all the defense ministers for the freedom of action and the great trust they gave me. I would like to thank the employees of the Defense Ministry and the management of the ministry for their professional work and the exceptional dedication that is so unique to this office. I am sure you will continue to lead the ministry to many more achievements. "Eshel, the former commander of the Israel Air Force, will begin his tenure in the coming days.