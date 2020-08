Dozens blocked the Tel Aviv-Jerusalem Highway near Sha'ar HaGai, towards the road leading to Jerusalem, as part of a Bereaved Mothers March for Life. The march was organized following increasing violence in the Arab society, according to Walla News.

The bereaved mothers and the head of the Joint List Ayman Odeh, are expected to meet with President Reuven Rivlin in order to promote a plan to fight crime and collect tens of thousands of illegal weapons from the Arab sector.