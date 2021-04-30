The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Biden calls Netanyahu to offer condolences on Meron tragedy

Biden said after the call, "the United States stands with the people of Israel, and with Jewish communities the world over, in mourning the terrible tragedy at Mount Meron.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
APRIL 30, 2021 19:26
Biden called Netanyahu to offer condolences on Meron tragedy (photo credit: PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE)
Biden called Netanyahu to offer condolences on Meron tragedy
(photo credit: PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE)
US President Joe Biden called Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu to offer condolences on the tragedy in Meron in which at least 45 people lost their lives, including four American citizens.
"I have now spoken to President Biden, he called me to express his condolences and sorrow for the tragedy that has taken place here," said Netanyahu at the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem where he stopped to donate blood for those injured.
Biden said after the call, "the United States stands with the people of Israel, and with Jewish communities the world over, in mourning the terrible tragedy at Mount Meron.
"The loss of life among worshipers practicing their faith is heartbreaking. I have instructed my team to offer our assistance to the government and people of Israel as they respond to the disaster and care for the wounded," Biden said.
The US is working to confirm reports that Americans were among the dead and wounded and the US embassy and State Department will provide all necessary support to their families, Biden said.
"The people of the United States and Israel are bound together by our families, our faiths, and our histories, and we will stand with our friends. Our prayers are with those who were injured and all those who lost loved ones. May their memories be a blessing," Biden said
Netanyahu thanked Biden and the other world leaders who had offered condolences to Israel such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as leader for Europe and the Arab world including Bahrain, the United Emirates.
"In these moments, we are more united than ever," Netanyahu said.
"I will do everything, the Israeli government will do everything, to help the families of those who perished. We know of your deep sorrow, we know that your world has been destroyed - we will help you to recover in any way we can," Netanyahu said.
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said that Israel was working to help bring the relatives of the deceased into the country as soon as possible, when he spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday.
Blinken tweeted, "We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragedy that occurred at Mt. Meron in Israel. We mourn the lives lost, extend our deepest condolences to the families, and pray for the injured to recover quickly."
Among the US victims was Donny Morris, 19 of Teaneck, New Jersey who was studying in the Shaalvim yeshiva in Jerusalem.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Magen David Adom Joe Biden lag baomer Mount Meron
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Amid COVID-19, Israel needs to help olim and their families - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu needs to go, Israel needs a reset - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A hit-and-miss season

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Ehud Olmert to 'Post': We are on the way to another Intifada - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

John Kerry’s anti-Israel stance speaks for itself - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by