Biden meets Putin in Geneva for summit

US President Joe Biden shook hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday in Geneva ahead of a summit, Reuters TV footage showed.
Biden and Putin shook hands and then entered the villa where the summit is due to take place after appearing at the entrance festooned with US, Swiss, Russian flags following welcoming remarks by Swiss President Guy Parmelin.
