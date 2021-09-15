The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Biden says extreme weather will cost US 'well over $100 billion' this year

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 15, 2021 01:05
Extreme weather events will cost the United States well over a $100 billion this year, topping last year's cost of $99 billion, US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.
Biden, speaking at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden, Colorado, said nearly one in three American communities had been struck in the past few months by weather disasters exacerbated by climate change.
"We know what the driver is - climate change. We know what's causing climate change - human activity," Biden said. "This is no longer subject to debate."
Gunmen kidnap 20 foreigners, likely from Haiti and Venezuela
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/15/2021 02:27 AM
China's Xi refuses Biden's offer of face-to-face summit
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/15/2021 02:08 AM
Pentagon denies US bombing near Iraqi-Syrian border
Coronavirus in Israel: 10,774 new cases, 673 serious cases
Blinken to host event marking anniversary of Israel-Arab normalization
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/14/2021 08:39 PM
Haiti chief prosecutor calls for PM to be charged in president's killing
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/14/2021 08:22 PM
US says federal employees must be vaccinated by Nov. 22
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/14/2021 08:20 PM
PM Naftali Bennett to speak at UN General Assembly
Bus catches fire in Haifa area
Gantz: If terrorists raise their heads, we'll put them back down
Senate to subpoena US Defense Secretary Austin to testify on Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/14/2021 05:25 PM
Bus driver attacked in north of Israel
EU says has no option but to talk to Taliban
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/14/2021 04:23 PM
Two wounded in Monday stabbing attack released from hospital
Guy Goodes appointed coach of the Israeli national basketball team
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by