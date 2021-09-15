Extreme weather events will cost the United States well over a $100 billion this year, topping last year's cost of $99 billion, US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

Biden, speaking at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden, Colorado, said nearly one in three American communities had been struck in the past few months by weather disasters exacerbated by climate change.

"We know what the driver is - climate change. We know what's causing climate change - human activity," Biden said. "This is no longer subject to debate."