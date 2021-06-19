The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Biden to host Rivlin at White House on June 28

The meeting comes ahead of Rivlin's exit from the President's Residence on July 7, when he will be replaced by Isaac Herzog.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
JUNE 19, 2021 23:15
WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden will welcome the outgoing Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to the White House on June 28, 2021, the White House announced on Saturday.
“President Rivlin’s visit will highlight the enduring partnership between the United States and Israel and the deep ties between our governments and our people,” the White House statement reads.
According to the White House, “It will be an opportunity to consult about the many challenges and opportunities facing the region. As President Rivlin approaches the end of his term, this visit will honor the dedication he has shown to strengthening the friendship between the two countries over the course of many years.”
According to Rivlin's office, he will also hold formal meetings with UN Officials in New York, and with Jewish community leaders.
The Israeli president is expected to return to Israel on June 30, ahead of the formal end of his term on July 7. He will be succeeded by Isaac Herzog who was elected earlier this month as Israel's 11th President.


