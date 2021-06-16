The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Isaac Herzog to become Israel's 11th president on July 7th

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
JUNE 16, 2021 11:06
Incoming president Isaac Herzog shakes hands with President Reuven Rivlin (photo credit: MARK NEYMAN / GPO)
Incoming president Isaac Herzog shakes hands with President Reuven Rivlin
(photo credit: MARK NEYMAN / GPO)
The presidential changing of the guard has been brought forward by two days.  Following repeated media reports that it would take place on July 9th, it has now been officially announced that it will take place on Wednesday, July 7th.
The installation of the 11th president of the State of Israel will be somewhat different to past ceremonies of this kind in that following the swearing in of President-elect Isaac Herzog at the Knesset, there will be a transition ceremony at the President's Residence, where President Reuven Rivlin will formally and symbolically hand over the keys to  Herzog.
This is the first time that a transition ceremony will be held at the President's residence.  It was certainly impossible in the case of Israel's first two presidents Chaim Weizmann and Yitzhak Ben Zvi, who each died in office.
Of the nation's eleven presidents, Herzog is only the fourth to be born in Israel.  The others were Yitzhak Navon, Ezer Weizman and Rivlin.
Both Navon and Rivlin were born in Jerusalem – each to multi-generational Jerusalem families, and after completing their terms, did not move very far from the President's Residence.
Navon did not do so immediately. He returned to politics, served as Education Minister, and lived  somewhat further away than in his twilight  years when he lived in the capital's Jabotinsky Street, within easy walking distance of the President's Residence to which he was  frequently invited, especially during the term of Shimon Peres.  Navon and Peres were not only good friends, but lifelong disciples of Israel's founding prime minister David Ben Gurion.
Rivlin, who sold the apartment he had lived in for forty years, will move to King David's Court, which is a little further away, but still within walking distance, especially for Rivlin, who takes a daily constitutional.
Herzog, a former chairman of the Labor party and leader of the opposition, will be 67 when he completes his term, and will be still be young enough to follow Navon's example and return to politics if he so desires.
Then again, depending on global developments and the role of Israel's president, the law relating to the president may be amended yet again.
Originally, it was without time limits, but when Ben Zvi died soon after beginning his third term, the law was changed to enable a president to serve two consecutive five-year terms. 
When Ezer Weizman's fiscal improprieties were disclosed in the second year of his second term, the law was again amended so that the president would serve only one seven-year term.
However Herzog, judging by his political background and his accomplishments as chairman of the Jewish Agency, is likely to be a very active president, especially in the face of escalating antisemitism and the work of mending fences with Diaspora Jewry.
If he does well, the law could again be amended to two terms – either two five-year terms, or two seven-year terms.
In the latter case, Herzog will still be younger than either Peres or Rivlin  at the conclusion of their respective tenures.


Tags isaac herzog president Reuven Rivlin
