BREAKING NEWS

Biden wins Georgia after recount: 'Numbers don't lie' - GA official

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 20, 2020 15:24
President Donald Trump did not win Georgia's electoral votes, the secretary of state said on Friday after a recount and audit performed after a narrow victory be Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.
"Like other Republicans. I'm disappointed, our candidate didn't win Georgia's electoral votes," said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who called himself a proud Trump supporter. "I live by the motto that numbers don't lie. As secretary of state, I believe that the numbers that we have presented today are correct."
