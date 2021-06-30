The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Binyamina council head tests positive for COVID-19

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 30, 2021 20:08
Head of the Binyamina-Givat Ada Regional council Itai Weisberg announced on Wednesday evening that he has tested positive for COVID-19, as the locality he is responsible for is dealing with a severe outbreak of the virus.
"I avoided it [the virus] for over a year, but even though I am vaccinated I received this gift from someone — and it is now with me," he said in his statement on Facebook. 
He reassured the public that he feels fine besides for a small amount of fatigue, and requested that anyone who he has been in contact with in the last few days make sure to get tested.
Binyamina is one of the four "red" localities in the country and currently has 123 active cases. 
