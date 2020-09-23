Black Flag Movement says it will hold demonstrations throughout weekend

These include protests on major bridges and intersections, as well as convoys of protesters that will be passing through various cities.

"The State of Israel is under lockdown that's completely defendant Bibi's fault. He's been busy with his trial, repeated incitement, luxurious flights and tax return issues for the past six months. The fact that Israel has close to 7,000 new daily infections is Netanyahu's Yom Kippur failure," a Black Flag Movement statement read.

"If Israel wishes to overcome the coronavirus crisis – Netanyahu has to resign from his position as prime minister. We will continue our struggle for the sake of the State of Israel and its citizens."

The Black Flag Movement announced on Wednesday that it will be holding various demonstrations across the country during the weekend.