The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Black Flag Movement says it will hold demonstrations throughout weekend

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 23, 2020 16:45
The Black Flag Movement announced on Wednesday that it will be holding various demonstrations across the country during the weekend. 
These include protests on major bridges and intersections, as well as convoys of protesters that will be passing through various cities.
"The State of Israel is under lockdown that's completely defendant Bibi's fault. He's been busy with his trial, repeated incitement, luxurious flights and tax return issues for the past six months. The fact that Israel has close to 7,000 new daily infections is Netanyahu's Yom Kippur failure," a Black Flag Movement statement read. 
"If Israel wishes to overcome the coronavirus crisis – Netanyahu has to resign from his position as prime minister. We will continue our struggle for the sake of the State of Israel and its citizens." 
Knesset approves another recess
Gantz, Netanyahu quarrel over importance of preventing protests
Man injured in a shooting incident in Beersheba
AstraZeneca trial in United States remains on hold
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/23/2020 04:01 PM
Paris Eiffel tower reopened to visitors after bomb threat
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/23/2020 03:54 PM
Deri leaves coronavirus cabinet meeting, unwilling to close synagogues
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 31.58 million, death toll at 968,599
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/23/2020 01:59 PM
Coronavirus cabinet to discuss closing Ben-Gurion Airport for festivals
Netanyahu pushes to tighten coronavirus restrictions immediately
Malaysia reports 147 new coronavirus cases, three new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/23/2020 12:57 PM
Gantz: Right to health no less important than right to protest
Hilltop far-right youth throw stones at Border Police vehicle
Indonesia reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/23/2020 11:23 AM
Firefighters investigate suspected arson in Acre
Russia reports 6,431 new coronavirus cases, 150 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/23/2020 10:39 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by