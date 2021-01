"I believed in this party and did my best to make it successful. But it's over. Now I have two alternatives: to shop between the parties of the bloc and engage in my placement and my position, or to act freely to promote unity in the bloc and high voter turnout in the center-left concentrations. When I looked at what is at stake, I thought it would be more appropriate to deal with my bloc's ability to succeed," said Zamir to KAN news.

Blue and White MK Asaf Zamir will not run in the March 23 elections, the MK announced on KAN news on Monday.