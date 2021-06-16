Bolsonaro, Netanyahu thank each other for mutual support

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro thanked former-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for their close friendship in a statement on Wednesday.

"Thank you to Netanyahu, my close friend, for the great work we have been able to do together to strengthen the partnership between our countries and to promote the well-being of our people," Bolsonaro said, commemorating his close relationship with Israel's current opposition leader.

"I am sure that your great luck and talent will continue at this new stage as well," Bolsonaro added.

'Thank you for your friendship and for working closely together to promote cooperation between our countries in so many important areas," Netanyahu responded.

"Our warm ties have helped bring Israeli-Brazilian relations to new heights!" He added.