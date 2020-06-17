Bolton to be sued over top secret publication- report

Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton to face a lawsuit over a book publication that allegedly contains classified information, Reuters reported Wednesday morning.The United States on Tuesday sued former national security adviser John Bolton, seeking to block him from publishing a book about his time in the White House that it said contained classified information and would compromise national security. The civil lawsuit came one day after U.S. President Donald Trump said Bolton would be breaking the law if the book were published.Trump fired Bolton last September after roughly 17 months as national security adviser.
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this story
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this story