Border Police arrest suspects with weapons near base in Hebron

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 2, 2021 07:57
Border Police arrested two suspects who were carrying weapons in their vehicle next to a Border Police base in Hebron on Sunday night.
A Carlo submachine gun, magazines and ammunition for the Carlo, an M-16 and a rifle were found in the vehicle. The two suspects were transferred for questioning.
