Border police detains Palestinian bus with 60 illegal residents

Israel Border Police officers detained a bus with about 60 illegal residents from the West Bank who were on their way to Jerusalem on Saturday evening.

Two of them were arrested on suspicion of organizing the transportation, and all of them were taken for questioning.

An investigation into the incident revealed that this was a trip managed by a Palestinian tourism company whose two administrators were among the passengers.

The residents were transferred back to the West Bank except for the two that were arrested.

The bus that transported the residents was also confiscated.