The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Border police detains Palestinian bus with 60 illegal residents

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 6, 2021 19:48
Israel Border Police officers detained a bus with about 60 illegal residents from the West Bank who were on their way to Jerusalem on Saturday evening.
Two of them were arrested on suspicion of organizing the transportation, and all of them were taken for questioning.
An investigation into the incident revealed that this was a trip managed by a Palestinian tourism company whose two administrators were among the passengers.
The residents were transferred back to the West Bank except for the two that were arrested.
The bus that transported the residents was also confiscated. 
Idit Silman received threats to her life, offers from Likud
11/06/2021 07:43 PM
Israeli Navy discovers suspicious object in Red Sea
11/06/2021 06:53 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 556 new cases, 177 in serious condition
11/06/2021 06:28 PM
Arab League delegation to visit Beirut on Monday
11/06/2021 05:44 PM
Bennett, Lapid, Liberman to hold joint press conference
11/06/2021 05:38 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by