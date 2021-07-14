Border Police soldier charged with murder of friend and team-mate

The indictment against Border Police soldier Afik Toibi who killed his friend and team member Naim Madi earlier this year has been raised from manslaughter to murder with indifference.Border Police officer Naim Madi was found shot to death at a Border Police base in Acre in February of this year, and it was originally believed that he had accidentally shot himself, according to the description of the incident from Toibi, who had been the only other person in the room at the time.The defendant was later charged with manslaughter when it was revealed that he had shot his friend, with his statement saying he had accidentally shot his friend while playing with the gunToibi's initial charge of manslaughter was raised following a petition filed to the High Court by Madi's family appealing for the indictment to be amended.The indictment includes charges of concealing evidence, for the attempt to pass off the death as suicide.
An additional nine charges have been filed against the Border Police soldier, several of them for abusing junior soldiers who served along side him.