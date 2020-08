cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Brazil registered an additional 1,271 COVID-19 deaths and 47,134 new cases over the last 24 hours, the nation's health ministry said on Tuesday.The country has now registered 116,580 total deaths and 3,669,995 total confirmed cases.