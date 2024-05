The IDF plans to establish a "safer zone" in central Gaza to serve as a shelter for Palestinians who will be evacuated from Rafah, Army Radio reported on Wednesday morning.

The new area will be located on the outskirts of Nuseirat and Bureij, near the IDF corridor near Netzarim. The current shelter area near al-Mawasi will also be expanded eastward toward Khan Yunis.

This is a developing story.