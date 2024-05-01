Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Anti-tank missile fire lightly wounds two in Israel's North

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Two men were lightly wounded by anti-tank missile fire near Ramot Naftali in northern Israel on Tuesday night, the Ziv Medical Center said Wednesday morning.

The two, residents of Shibli and Arraba, were driving a chicken transport truck in the area. The truck was hit directly by a missile while they were outside the vehicle. The two were released from the hospital overnight.

Hezbollah had said on Tuesday night that it had set up an "elaborate ambush" against what it called an "Israeli military vehicle" near Ramot Naftali. The only vehicle reported damaged in the area at the time was the chicken transport truck.

The IDF said Wednesday morning that the Air Force had targeted sites belonging to Hezbollah in Khiam and Kfarkela in southern Lebanon overnight, including observation points and terrorist infrastructure.

Terrorist infrastructure and a military building belonging to Hezbollah were targeted near Blida, and near Meiss Ej Jabal and Odaisseh in southern Lebanon as well overnight.



