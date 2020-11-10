Brazil registers almost 11,000 new coronavirus cases

Brazil on Monday registered 10,917 new cases of coronavirus, totaling 5,590,025, while deaths rose by 231 to 161,106, the Health Ministry said.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday the federal government would buy whatever COVID-19 vaccine is approved by the Health Ministry and certified by the country's regulator, Anvisa.

Earlier on Monday, a Pfizer spokesman told Reuters that the Brazilian government was in talks with the company to buy its experimental COVID-19 vaccine for inclusion in Brazil's national vaccination program. Pfizer on Monday reported that based on initial trial results its vaccine is more than 90% effective.