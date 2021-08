The IDF began attacking the Gaza Strip around 11:30 PM, according to Israeli and Palestinain media.The attacks came after an Israeli Border Police officer was critically injured along with dozens of Palestinians Saturday night during riots along the border fence despite an agreement reached to see humanitarian funds transferred to needy Gazans.Gazans rioted along the fence to mark the " day of the burning of the Al-Aqsa Mosque ”, near one of the protest hotspots in the northern Gaza Strip.