Breslov hassidim begin evacuating the Belarus-Ukraine border

Hundreds of Breslov hassidim began evacuating the Belarus-Ukraine border on Friday afternoon after being rejected from entering the country.
The hassidim attempted to enter the Ukraine, as part of the yearly pilgrimage to Uman, and specifically to the grave of Rebbe Nachman of Breslov. The Ukrainian government prohibited them from entering in order to combat the spread of coronavirus.
