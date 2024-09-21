Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Ukraine bans official use of Telegram app over fears of Russian spying

By REUTERS

Ukraine has banned use of the Telegram messaging app on official devices used by government officials, military personnel and critical workers because it believes its enemy Russia can spy on both messages and users, a top security body said on Friday.

The National Security and Defence Council announced the restrictions after Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine's GUR military intelligence agency, presented the council with evidence of Russian special services' ability to snoop on the platform, it said in a statement.

But Andriy Kovalenko, head of the security council's center on countering disinformation, posted on Telegram that the restrictions apply only to official devices, not personal phones.

Telegram is heavily used in both Ukraine and Russia and has become a critical source of information since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

But Ukrainian security officials have repeatedly voiced concerns about its use during the war.

Neuberger Berman executive on leave for post celebrating Gaza crisis
By REUTERS
09/21/2024 02:43 AM
Hamas mourns killing of top Hezbollah commander
By REUTERS
09/21/2024 01:49 AM
Israel's UN envoy: 'Hezbollah violating international law'
By REUTERS
09/21/2024 12:51 AM
Six weeks from Election Day, in-person US voting begins in some states
By REUTERS
09/20/2024 11:27 PM
US SEC intends to seek sanctions against Elon Musk in Twitter probe
By REUTERS
09/20/2024 11:24 PM
Harris says she is trying to get a second debate with Trump
By REUTERS
09/20/2024 11:22 PM
Netanyahu summons security officials for consultation on North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/20/2024 10:43 PM
Woman found dead in Judean Desert after going missing with friends
By YANIR YAGNA
09/20/2024 09:09 PM
IDF Nahal Brigade soldier severely wounded in combat in southern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/20/2024 08:44 PM
Halevi: Hezbollah commanders IDF killed planned Oct. 7 in North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/20/2024 07:40 PM
Unmanned boat acting 'unpredictably' near Yemen, authorities investigate
By REUTERS
09/20/2024 05:34 PM
PM Netanyahu postpones trip to New York following Beirut strike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/20/2024 05:32 PM
British FM David Lammy discusses Beirut strike with gov't officials
By REUTERS
09/20/2024 05:30 PM
IDF chief meets with Northern Command head amid Hezbollah escalation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/20/2024 04:50 PM
Israel submits challenges to ICC on Gaza arrest warrant requests
By REUTERS
09/20/2024 04:08 PM