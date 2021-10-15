The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
British lawmaker Amess stabbed multiple times in church

David Amess, who represents Southend West in Essex, eastern England, was stabbed by a man who walked into his constituency meeting at a Methodist Church.

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 15, 2021 16:11
POLICE TAPE (Illustrative) (photo credit: REUTERS)
POLICE TAPE (Illustrative)
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A 69-year-old British lawmaker in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has been stabbed several times while meeting his constituents at a church, witnesses and media said.
A local councilor said that emergency workers were still attending to him at the scene.
David Amess, who represents Southend West in Essex, eastern England, was stabbed by a man who walked into his constituency meeting at a Methodist Church.
Police said a man had been arrested after a stabbing.
Amess's office confirmed he had been stabbed but gave no further details.
UK British Police officers in London 390 (R) (credit: Darren Staples / Reuters)UK British Police officers in London 390 (R) (credit: Darren Staples / Reuters)
"He is still at the church and they won’t let us go in to see him. It does look very serious," Conservative councilor John Lamb told the Basildon Echo newspaper.
He was receiving treatment at the scene for his injuries. His condition was unclear.
Amess was first elected to parliament to represent Basildon in 1983, and then stood for election in Southend West in 1997.
His website lists his main interests are "animal welfare and pro-life issues."
The stabbing at Amess' meeting with constituents has echoes of a 2010 case when Labour lawmaker Stephen Timms survived a stabbing in his constituency office, and the 2016 fatal shooting of Labour's Jo Cox just days before the Brexit referendum. 


