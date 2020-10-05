Bus Drivers Assoc. thanks Regev for supporting return of public transport

Israel's Bus Drivers Association thanked Transportation Minister Miri Regev on Monday for adopting its proposed model for allowing public transportation to slowly return to normal activity.
"We hope that the next step will be bringing back the thousands of drivers who are currently on unpaid vacation...Proper public transportation is the most important key for strengthening the Israeli economy," the statement read.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com