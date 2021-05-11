Over 40 fires caused by terrorists in West Bank overnight

Many of the incidents occurred along main roads and near settlements.

A firefighting teams was caught in riots while extinguishing a fire in the Binyamin district, with stones thrown at their firetruck.

A vehicle caught on fire after it was hit by a Molotov cocktail thrown by Palestinians near Tekoa in the West Bank overnight.

"Judea and Samaria District is prepared and ready in accordance with the orders of the Israel Fire and Rescue Service," said Shiko Bar Dov, commander of the Judea and Samaria District of the Israel Fire and Rescue Services. "The stations are reinforced with additional firefighters, the district command center is reinforced and a redeployment of forces has been made in accordance with operational needs.

Over 40 fires were sparked in terrorist incidents in the West Bank overnight, according to Israel Fire and Rescue Services, including stone throwing, Molotov cocktails and burning tires.