Cathay Pacific to operate Hong Kong-Tel Aviv flights next week

By EYTAN HALON  
JUNE 16, 2020 11:22
Cathay Pacific will operate passenger flights between Hong Kong and Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion Airport next week, the airline said on Tuesday, citing demand from Israeli passengers.
The Hong Kong flag carrier will depart for Israel from Chek Lap Kok International Airport on June 25, and return on June 26.While the airline emphasized the "importance and strength" of regular flights between Hong Kong and Tel Aviv, Cathay Pacific is yet to set a date for the renewal of regular flights between the destinations.
Turkey, Iran strike village in Erbil, Iraq - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/16/2020 12:28 PM
Ukrainian president's wife hospitalized with coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/16/2020 10:49 AM
Three rockets land near Baghdad airport
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/16/2020 09:41 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 378 to 186,839
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/16/2020 06:35 AM
China reports 40 new coronavirus cases in mainland, 27 in Beijing
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/16/2020 05:53 AM
Mexico's coronavirus infections surpass 150,000, deaths over 17,500
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/16/2020 05:52 AM
Global coronavirus cases reach over 8 million as outbreak expands in Latin America
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/16/2020 02:01 AM
New projection puts US COVID-19 deaths at over 200,000 by October
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/16/2020 01:21 AM
Brazil registers 627 new COVID-19 deaths, 888,271 total confirmed cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/16/2020 01:08 AM
US airlines threaten to ban passengers who break no-mask policy
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/16/2020 12:52 AM
Netanyahu thanks Pompeo for US support against ICC
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/15/2020 11:14 PM
Itamar Ben-Gvir is a Shin Bet agent, Bennett’s wife claims
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/15/2020 11:07 PM
Trump says US Supreme Court LGBT decision very powerful
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/15/2020 10:44 PM
Trump says he will sign police reform executive order on Tuesday
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/15/2020 10:28 PM
UAE citizens, residents are allowed to travel as of June 23 -WAM
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/15/2020 10:23 PM
