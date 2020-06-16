Cathay Pacific to operate Hong Kong-Tel Aviv flights next week

Cathay Pacific will operate passenger flights between Hong Kong and Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion Airport next week, the airline said on Tuesday, citing demand from Israeli passengers.The Hong Kong flag carrier will depart for Israel from Chek Lap Kok International Airport on June 25, and return on June 26.While the airline emphasized the "importance and strength" of regular flights between Hong Kong and Tel Aviv, Cathay Pacific is yet to set a date for the renewal of regular flights between the destinations.