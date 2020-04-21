CDC data on US coronavirus death toll incorrect, withdrawn
By REUTERS
APRIL 21, 2020 22:49
The alert dated April 21 on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) tally of total deaths in the United States due to new coronavirus disease is wrong and has been withdrawn. CDC said the total figure was published in error.
