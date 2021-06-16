China environment ministry says no leak at Taishan nuclear power station
By REUTERS
JUNE 16, 2021 07:05
China's environment ministry said on Wednesday that there was no leak at the Taishan nuclear power station, responding to a CNN report earlier this week.
The Ministry of Ecology and Environment also said in a statement on its official WeChat account that the National Nuclear Safety Administration did not raise acceptable limits for radiation detection levels outside of the Taishan plant.
